Gerard Butler's 'Greenland 2' sets January 2026 release date

In Greenland 2: Migration, the Garrity family is forced to leave their bunker in Greenland in search of a new home. The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh with a screenplay by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling. It is produced by Butler, Waugh, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Alan Siegel, Sebastien Raybaud, John Zois, and Brendon Boyea. The first film was released during the pandemic and grossed over $52 million internationally despite its challenges.