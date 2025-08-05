Gerard Butler's 'Greenland 2' sets January 2026 release date
What's the story
Lionsgate's upcoming disaster film Greenland 2: Migration will hit theaters on January 9, 2026, according to Variety. The movie is a sequel to the 2020 hit Greenland and continues the story of the Garrity family—played by Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffith Davis—as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world after a comet strike. The film also stars Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvag, and William Abadie.
Film insights
Plot, crew, and production details
In Greenland 2: Migration, the Garrity family is forced to leave their bunker in Greenland in search of a new home. The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh with a screenplay by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling. It is produced by Butler, Waugh, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Alan Siegel, Sebastien Raybaud, John Zois, and Brendon Boyea. The first film was released during the pandemic and grossed over $52 million internationally despite its challenges.
Time slot
'Migration' is replacing 'Mutiny'
As per the report, the January 9, 2026 slot was initially populated by Lionsgate's Mutiny; however, this film has now been pushed, making way for the Butler starrer. Directed by Jean-François Richet and written by Lindsay Michel and JP Davis, Mutiny stars Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis, and Jason Wong. This action thriller has been postponed to an unspecified summer 2026 date.