Master filmmaker Lee Chang-dong returns after 8yrs; Netflix bags relationship-drama

Acclaimed South Korean director Lee Chang-dong is making his much-anticipated return to feature films with a new project titled Possible Love (working title), reported Variety. The film, which will be released on Netflix , is a relationship drama and marks Lee's first feature since his critically acclaimed 2018 film Burning. The director also helmed the short film Heartbeat in 2022.

Plot details Narrative and star cast of the film The narrative of Possible Love revolves around two couples whose contrasting lifestyles intersect in unexpected ways, causing "disruptions in their seemingly stable" lives. The film's cast is a reunion of actors from Lee's previous works, with Jeon Do-yeon leading the ensemble. She will play Mi-ok, while Sul Kyung-gu will portray her husband Ho-seok. This marks the fourth time they are working together after I Wish I Had a Wife, Birthday, and Kill Boksoon.

Cast details Main cast's notable works The main cast of Possible Love also includes Zo In-sung as Sang-woo and Cho Yeo-jeong as Ye-ji. Sul has previously worked with Lee on Peppermint Candy and Oasis. He recently acted in A Normal Family and Idol. Jeon, meanwhile, has starred in action thriller Kill Boksoon and Revolver. Zo is known for his roles in Moving, That Winter, The Wind Blows, and It's Okay, That's Love, while Cho gained fame for her performances in the Oscar-winning Parasite and The Servant.