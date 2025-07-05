Pooja Hegde to star in a Tamil film

Will Pooja Hegde join Dhanush in Vignesh Raja's film?

By Isha Sharma 11:12 am Jul 05, 202511:12 am

What's the story

Actor Pooja Hegde, who recently wrapped up her portions for actor Vijay's Jana Nayagan, is reportedly set to star in a Tamil film with actor Dhanush. The movie will be directed by Vignesh Raja and is expected to go on floors this month. If true, it will be Hegde's first collaboration with Dhanush.