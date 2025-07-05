Will Pooja Hegde join Dhanush in Vignesh Raja's film?
What's the story
Actor Pooja Hegde, who recently wrapped up her portions for actor Vijay's Jana Nayagan, is reportedly set to star in a Tamil film with actor Dhanush. The movie will be directed by Vignesh Raja and is expected to go on floors this month. If true, it will be Hegde's first collaboration with Dhanush.
Film details
The project will be similar to 'Por Thozhil'
The film, directed by Raja, will be a crime thriller, similar to his previous hit Por Thozhil. VELS International is likely to produce the movie. The makers are reportedly planning to complete production quickly. Hegde was recently seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Retro opposite Suriya and received acclaim for her performance. The movie is streaming on Netflix.
Career highlights
Hegde's upcoming projects
Hegde has a busy schedule ahead with multiple projects in the pipeline. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan. In Tamil cinema, she has reportedly completed work on Kanchana 4 and will also make a special appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, which stars Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan in a cameo.