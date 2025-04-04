Dhanush-Nithya Menen's 'Idli Kadai' will now premiere on October 1
What's the story
Dhanush's upcoming directorial Idli Kadai is now officially set to release on October 1, 2025.
The Tamil superstar announced the new release date on X/Twitter, along with a new poster for the film.
The announcement comes after reports earlier hinted at a delay from the original release date of April 10. Producer Akash Baskaran had earlier confirmed that the film was postponed due to scheduling conflicts among the cast.
Twitter Post
Check out the new poster here
Idli kadai #oct1 pic.twitter.com/9EkllemSPt— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 4, 2025
Cast details
'Idli Kadai' to feature intense showdown between Dhanush-Arun Vijay
Idli Kadai will see Dhanush star opposite National Award-winning actor Nithya Menen. Arun Vijay will play the antagonist opposite Dhanush in an intense face-off.
The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, P Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran in pivotal roles.
The film's music is composed by GV Prakash.
Production challenges
What led to production delays?
Earlier, producer Baskaran had confirmed that the delay was due to scheduling conflicts.
He said, "We have almost completed the film. Just another 10% remains to be shot. We need to shoot this in foreign. It is a combination scene that will have Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay sir, Rajkiran sir, Parthiban sir, and all the actors."
"We couldn't get common dates of all the artists and that was the reason why we couldn't shoot this combination sequence."
Dhanush's projects
Meanwhile, Dhanush is busy with 'Tere Ishk Mein' and 'Kuberaa'
Along with Idli Kadai, Dhanush is also shooting for his return to Hindi cinema with Tere Ishk Mein. Here, he stars opposite Kriti Sanon, directed by Aanand L Rai.
He also has Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa next.
Meanwhile, Menen's last release was Kadhalikka Neramillai.