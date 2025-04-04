What's the story

Dhanush's upcoming directorial Idli Kadai is now officially set to release on October 1, 2025.

The Tamil superstar announced the new release date on X/Twitter, along with a new poster for the film.

The announcement comes after reports earlier hinted at a delay from the original release date of April 10. Producer Akash Baskaran had earlier confirmed that the film was postponed due to scheduling conflicts among the cast.