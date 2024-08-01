In short Simplifying... In short Kabir Bahia, a UK-based business tycoon and rumored boyfriend of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, is making headlines.

Known for his cricket connections, including a close bond with ex-Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, Bahia's relationship with Sanon came under the spotlight after they were spotted together at a Holi celebration.

Kriti Sanon's alleged love interest Kabir Bahia: An insight

Meet Kabir Bahia: Kriti Sanon's rumored UK millionaire boyfriend

By Tanvi Gupta 03:54 pm Aug 01, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's Greece vacation on her birthday has sparked romance rumors with NRI millionaire heir Kabir Bahia. Fans have been speculating about their relationship after noticing striking similarities in their social media posts, including identical outfits and locations. While Sanon shared pictures enjoying her holiday with sister Nupur Sanon, Bahia also posted images from his Greek getaway, fueling the dating rumors. Here's everything about Sanon's alleged boyfriend.

A glimpse into Bahia's background and business ventures

Bahia, reportedly born in November 1999, is a prominent business scion based in the UK. He graduated from the prestigious Millfield School in England in 2018. Hailing from a wealthy family, Bahia is the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited and is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who owns Southall Travel, a leading UK travel agency. Notably, Sanon, born in 1990, is nine years older than him.

Bahia's connections in the cricket world

In addition to his business pursuits, Sanon's alleged boyfriend is known for his connections in the cricket world. He has a close relationship with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and is rumored to be related to Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni. These ties have allowed Bahia to attend various events and weddings with cricket stars, including cricketer Hardik Pandya's wedding with estranged wife Natasa Stanković in Udaipur in 2023.

Speculation intensified over Sanon-Bahia's alleged romance in April

The rumors surrounding Sanon and Bahia's relationship intensified when they were seen together at a Holi celebration in April, earlier this year. Images of the pair went viral on social media, leading to widespread speculation about their romantic involvement. Recently, Sanon celebrated her 34th birthday in Greece but did not share any pictures featuring Bahia directly, further fueling the rumors. For now, neither Sanon nor Bahia has commented on their relationship.