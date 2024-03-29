Next Article

'Crew' box office collection

Box office buzz: 'Crew' to take off with panache

By Aikantik Bag 05:39 pm Mar 29, 202405:39 pm

What's the story Passengers, fasten your seatbelt as Crew has landed in theaters! The heist comedy starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon is running in theaters and the buzz surrounding the film is quite high. The quirky movie received rave reviews from critics and is slated to witness a decent opening at the box office. The makers will aim to maximize collections over the weekend.

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajesh Krishnan directorial is set to register an Rs. 3.9 crore (early estimates) opening on Friday. The movie will be pitted against many Bollywood films like Shaitaan, Madgaon Express, and Yodha. The cast includes Diljit Dosanjh, Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, and Kapil Sharma, among others. The project is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post