Box office: Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' bounces back after drastic dip

By Tanvi Gupta 11:44 am Mar 24, 202411:44 am

What's the story Sidharth Malhotra's action-packed thriller Yodha generated significant buzz ahead of its theatrical release on March 15. However, the film struggled to translate the hype into box office numbers. By the end of its first week, it had only collected Rs. 25.25cr. The situation worsened on Friday (day 8) when it experienced a significant drop, earning just 90 lakh. However, buoyed by the extended Holi weekend, Yodha attracted some viewers on Saturday (day 9).

Collection

'Yodha' box office: Day-wise analysis

The film kicked off with Rs. 4.1cr on its opening day, followed by Rs. 5.75cr and Rs. 7cr on the subsequent two days. The revenue dipped to Rs. 2.15cr on the fourth day, slightly rebounded to Rs 2.2cr on the fifth day, then dropped again to Rs. 2.1cr and Rs. 1.9cr on the sixth and seventh days, respectively. Finally, on Saturday (day 9), Yodha added Rs. 1.42cr, taking its total collection to Rs. 27.57cr, reported Sacnilk.

Occupancy rates

A detailed look at 'Yodha's occupancy rates on day 9

On Saturday, Yodha recorded an overall 18.36% occupancy for its Hindi screenings, with the highest turnout observed during the night shows at 26.10%, followed by evening shows at 19.19%. With the extended weekend ahead, Yodha can anticipate maintaining steady ground. Directed by Pushkar Ojha-Sagar Ambre and produced by Dharma Productions, Amazon Prime Video, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the movie has garnered attention for its action-packed storyline and star-studded cast.

Comparison with other movies

'Yodha's performance compared to rival releases

When compared to other films released concurrently, Yodha has held its own against Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story, with both films earning a net of Rs. 27.57cr in India. However, the paranormal thriller Shaitaan—featuring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan—surpassed both films with an impressive Rs. 120.95cr net in its 16 days. It's worth noting that Bastar was produced on a much smaller budget of Rs. 15cr compared to Yodha's hefty Rs. 55cr, reportedly.

About the project

Know more about 'Yodha's cast, storyline

Yodha, featuring Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy, and Tanuj Virwani, unfolds the gripping tale of an airplane hijacking, where a soldier aids passengers in fighting against terrorists. On Wednesday, Khanna, who portrays Priyamvada Katyal in the film, took to Instagram to express her gratitude to fans. Accompanied by a carousel of photos from various scenes of the film, the actor wrote, "Priyamvada Katyal. Thank you for embracing this character. Yours truly, Lady Yodha."