Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani surprise duo on 'KWK' 8? Find out

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani surprise duo on 'KWK' 8? Find out

By Tanvi Gupta 06:27 pm Nov 18, 202306:27 pm

'Koffee With Karan' S08 latest scoop on next celebrity guest duo!

On Saturday, during an Instagram live session, Karan Johar, the maestro behind Koffee With Karan, dropped hints about the guests for the show's next episode. The filmmaker alluded to a "reunion of sorts" featuring two celebrities linked to Alia Bhatt's career. This has led to the speculation that Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, Bhatt's co-stars from Student Of The Year (2012), might be the guests in question. Fans also guessed other probable guests in the comments section.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

KWK Season 8 is turning up the glamor with unforgettable celebrity duos. It has so far featured the power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the iconic Bobby and Sunny Deol, rising stars Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, and more recently, a tête-à-tête between Bhatt and her sister-in-law and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. As Johar has given hints about the upcoming guests, fans are now guessing the next star-studded pair for the next episode set to premiere on Thursday.

3/6

Fans guessed potential guests to be Malhotra and Dhawan

Eager fans chimed in with their guesses for the next guests on Johar's Instagram live session, proposing a pairing of Malhotra and Dhawan. In response to the speculation, Johar stated, "Everyone is saying [Dhawan and Malhotra]. Do you know if [they] were to come on Koffee's couch, y'all haven't seen them in an interview together in 11 years? (sic)." "So it might be fun to watch them. If at all that rumor is true that you guys are spreading."

4/6

Meanwhile, Johar confirmed Vicky Kaushal's appearance on talk show

Fans further made several guesses, suggesting potential duos like Vicky Kaushal and Malhotra, Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Dhawan and Kaushal, and even Kaushal with Arjun Kapoor. Adding to the intrigue, Johar confirmed the participation of Kaushal but kept the identity of his companion under wraps, teasing, "It's Vicky and someone else." Johar also remained tight-lipped when asked about the possibility of Salman Khan's appearance on the celebrity chat show.

5/6

Earlier, Kaushal and Advani were rumored to appear together

A report by India Today earlier stated that Kaushal and Advani are slated to appear together on the talk show. The pair reportedly filmed the episode at Yash Raj Films studios in Mumbai on Thursday. Although Kaushal's wife, Katrina Kaif, did not accompany him on the episode, she was reportedly present on set during a break from her press interviews for Tiger 3. If true, this would be the first joint appearance of Kaushal and Advani on the show.

6/6

Retro combinations hinted at by Johar: Who are they?

Meanwhile, in the same Instagram live session, Johar also hinted at two classic combinations making an appearance on KWK. When questioned about the possibility of veteran actor Rekha and Vidya Balan being guests, he expressed his admiration for both stars and shared his desire to have them on the show together in the new season. However, he did not officially confirm their involvement. Only time will tell!