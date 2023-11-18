Kangana Ranaut-R Madhavan collaborate after 8 years for this film

By Isha Sharma 05:37 pm Nov 18, 202305:37 pm

Kangana Ranaut-R Madhavan will soon be seen in a psychological thriller

After charming the audience through Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu: Returns (2015), R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut are reuniting again. On Saturday, Ranaut shared several images on her X handle announcing that her next, a psychological thriller with Madhavan, has started rolling. Helmed by Thalaivii director AL Vijay, it will be released in Hindi and Tamil.

Here's what she posted

Ranaut shared a photo of a clapboard and wrote, "Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller." "Other details coming soon. For now need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script," she added. Notably, megastar Rajinikanth also visited the sets to meet the cast and crew, and Ranaut shared two images with him, too.

Here's what Ranaut posted on X

Look at Ranaut's photos with Rajinikanth here

Ranaut's gratitude toward director

On Instagram, the Queen actor penned a few words of appreciation for Vijay, too. She wrote, "Dear Vijay sir, after the incredible experience of Thalaivii, happy to be basking in your glory again I love to be your team and take your commands. Thank you, sir (sic)." Vijay is also known for helming projects such as Madrasapattinam, Deiva Thirumagal, and Tutak Tutak Tutiya.

GV Prakash Kumar, Nirav Shah part of crew

The upcoming film will be produced by R Ravindran of Trident Arts and will feature music by GV Prakash Kumar, who has worked on films such as Madrasapattinam and Theri. Dhoom 2 and 2.0 fame Nirav Shah is aboard the project as the cinematographer. Meanwhile, Ranaut was last seen in Tejas, and Madhavan's Netflix series The Railway Men hit the streamer on Saturday.

Ranaut and Madhavan's upcoming projects

Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency, in which she plays former PM Indira Gandhi. She has also directed this ambitious multistarrer which was earlier supposed to hit theaters on November 24 but has now been pushed. Madhavan's work calendar, on the other hand, is blocked by the Tamil film Test and a thriller co-starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Vikas Bahl.