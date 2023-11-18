Here's when Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara 2' will begin shooting

Here's when Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara 2' will begin shooting

By Isha Sharma 04:41 pm Nov 18, 2023

'Kantara 2' will serve as the prequel to 'Kantara'

Rishab Shetty's Kantara was one of the biggest hits of 2022 and catapulted its director, writer, and lead actor, Shetty, to overnight global fame and success. The Kannada-language film was subsequently dubbed into other languages due to viewers' high demand, and its success encouraged Shetty to begin working on the second part, Kantara 2. The film is set to be a prequel to Kantara.

Here's what we know of upcoming film

Per the latest reports, the journey of Kantara 2 will commence with a pooja toward the end of November, while the camera will start rolling in December. The story might take us back by several centuries and reportedly be set between 300AD to 400AD. It'll be centered around the backstory of the folklore and deity Panjurli Daiva, whom we were introduced to in Kantara.

Film to be reportedly shot in Mangaluru

Earlier this year, reports surfaced about the possible shooting locations of the upcoming project. A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Kantara 2 will prominently be shot in Mangaluru. This location encompasses the required elements of jungle, land, and water as dictated by the script." Kantara, co-starring Sapthami Gowda, is available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

