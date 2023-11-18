'Khichdi 2' makes decent landing at box office

'Khichdi 2' makes decent landing at box office

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

'Khichdi 2' was released 13 years after the original film 'Khichdi: The Movie'

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, the sequel to the 2010 film Khichdi: The Movie, was released theatrically on Friday. It stars Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majheti. Helmed by Aatish Kapadia, the film managed to register a decent opening at the domestic box office. Notably, Khichdi 2 is facing tough competition with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3.

Both Khichdi: The Movie and Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan are big-screen adaptations of Khichdi, a sitcom that was first aired on television from 2002-04. The original series was also directed by Kapadia, who later went on to helm the two movies. The Khichdi franchise, which now includes three seasons of the series and two films, has a dedicated fan base among the Indian audience.

'Khichdi 2' rakes in Rs. 1.1 crore: Report

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Khichdi 2 worked well despite locking horns with Tiger 3. As per Sacnilk's data, it was successful in minting Rs. 1.1 crore with maximum occupancy in the evening shows (27.47%), followed by night, afternoon, and morning shows on Friday. Overall, the comedy film witnessed an occupancy of 21.48% in the theaters in the Hindi language on the opening day.

Gujarat cities recorded maximum business

Per Sacnilk, Khichdi 2's maximum business on Friday came from two Gujarat cities, Ahmedabad and Surat, which recorded 40.5% and 34.5% occupancy, respectively, in the theaters. The lowest occupancy among the major cities in India was in Chandigarh (7.25%) and Lucknow and Kolkata (8.75% each). However, ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 final on Sunday, Khichdi 2 might have a tough first weekend.

More about 'Khichdi 2'

With the lead cast reprising their characters, Khichdi 2 saw a number of cameos, too. Bollywood choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan, along with Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi and actor Kirti Kulhari, were seen in guest appearances. Kulhari also performed two dance numbers and portrayed the role of Majhetia's wife, Parminder. Created by Majhetia and Kapadia, Khichdi 2 is backed by Hats Off Productions.