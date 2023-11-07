Box office collection: 'Leo' is indomitable on 3rd Monday

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Leo' is indomitable on 3rd Monday

By Aikantik Bag 11:07 am Nov 07, 202311:07 am

'Leo' box office collection

Thalapathy Vijay is all about stardom, aura, and love. The superstar has been ruling Tamil cinema for years and his recent release Leo is no exception. In its third week, the film is experiencing a massive hold at the box office. The action thriller is set to rake in well throughout the week until the big Diwali releases like Tiger 3 ﻿arrive.

2/3

Inching closer to the Rs. 350 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial earned Rs. 2.35 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 331.1 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Mysskin, Arjun Sarja, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. The film marks Vijay's entry into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

3/3

Twitter Post