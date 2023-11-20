Karan Johar reveals how he managed to sign Salman Khan

Karan Johar reveals how he managed to sign Salman Khan

By Aikantik Bag 01:57 pm Nov 20, 202301:57 pm

Salman Khan is set to collaborate with Dharma Productions after 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

﻿Koffee With Karan is all about brewing some interesting conversations and the new season of the Karan Johar-hosted chat show promises the same. The upcoming episode features two of Johar's favorite Students, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. A recently unveiled teaser hints at a spirited chat between the trio, delving into subjects like relationships and unexpected disclosures. Interestingly, Johar revealed how he managed to get Salman Khan onboard for a Dharma Productions project.

Streaming details of the episode

In a lighthearted portion of the program, Dhawan inquired how Johar convinced Salman Khan to say yes to his project. Johar candidly stated, "Beg, borrow, steal." Fans are eagerly waiting for this Kukkad kamal da episode. While sharing the teaser, Johar penned, "THE BOYS ARE BACK!!! All suave, all madness & love...stay tuned because they are stirring up a storm!!" The episode premieres on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

