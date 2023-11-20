Mansoor's sexist remarks: National Commission for Women takes cognizance

By Isha Sharma 01:51 pm Nov 20, 202301:51 pm

NCW has demanded action against Mansoor Ali Khan

Actor-politician Mansoor Ali Khan's vile, misogynistic remarks against his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan have exasperated several fans and celebrities alike. While Khan posted a statement on his Instagram handle on Sunday afternoon to defend himself, the controversy is far from over. Now, the National Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter and demanded appropriate and timely action against Khan.

'Such remarks normalize violence against women'

NCW tweeted on Monday, "The NCW is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards Trisha (Krishnan). We're taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws. Such remarks normalize violence against women and must be condemned." The Ministry of Women and Child Development, among others, has been tagged.

Check the tweet and tagged accounts here

Legal terminology: What does Section 509B mean?

Per India Code, it refers to "sexual harassment by electronic mode" and includes "making, creating, soliciting/initiating the transmission of comment, request, suggestion, proposal, image or other communication, that is obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy or indecent with intent to harass or cause or knowing that it would harass or cause annoyance or mental agony to a woman." Incarceration could be up to two years.

What exactly did Khan say

In a recent interview, Khan reportedly spoke about the time when he often played an antagonist. Comparing it to the present, he added, "They don't allow us to rape...When I came to know that I would be acting with Trisha (in Leo), I thought there would be some bedroom scenes." "How many films I have shot with those scenes," Khan reminisced.

On Sunday, Khan said he was joking

Though Khan posted a statement on Sunday, it was his perspective and not an apology. Part of it read, "I made those remarks in a lighter vein. Someone has edited out the video and showed it to Trisha. The actresses who have worked with me have...become MLAs, MPs, and ministers. My daughter is a fan of Trisha. I always respect my female co-stars."

Krishnan tweeted this on Saturday

Krishnan lambasted Khan on Saturday on X and wrote, "I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, and repulsive...He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well." She has also retweeted NCW's tweet.

More about Khan and his filmography

Apart from being an actor and a politician, Khan is also a music composer, writer, and producer. As an actor, he has been associated with films like Leo, Jackpot, Semma, Konjam Konjam, Singam 2, and Naanum Rowdy Thaan. He has also worked as the music director for Rajadhi Raja, Raja Kulothunga, Raja Marthanda, Raja Gambeera, Karthavaraya Krishna, Kamarajan, and a few others.

