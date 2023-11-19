After sexist remarks about Trisha, Mansoor Ali Khan issues statement

By Isha Sharma 05:00 pm Nov 19, 202305:00 pm

Understand the war of words between Mansoor Ali Khan and Trisha

Actor-politician Mansoor Ali Khan found himself in the eye of the storm on Saturday after a video of him passing sexist and crass comments against his Leo co-actor Trisha. He was reportedly caught on camera passing despicable comments, lamenting how "there were no bedroom scenes" with her. His words invited both Trisha's and Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj's wrath. Now, Khan has defended himself.

What exactly did Khan say

In a recent interview, Khan reportedly spoke about the time when he often played an antagonist. Comparing it to the present, he allegedly added, "They don't allow us to rape... When I came to know that I would be acting with Trisha (in Leo), I thought there would be some bedroom scenes." "How many films I have shot with those scenes," Khan said.

Khan has now defended himself amid outrage

Now, in his "non-apology" post on Instagram, Khan reportedly stated in Tamil, "I made those remarks in a lighter vein. Someone has edited out the video and showed it to Trisha." "The actresses who have worked with me have...become MLAs, MPs and ministers. My daughter is a fan of Trisha. I always respect my female co-stars," he added, following which many slammed him further.

Here's more on what he said

In his post, Khan went on to allegedly add this was an "attack" on him before his upcoming film's release and the forthcoming elections. Per him, he was merely "funnily" showcasing his "disappointment" of not sharing the screen with Trisha in Leo. "My personality needn't be questioned... This has been nothing but defamation against me. Everybody knows...who I am, what I am," he added.

Here's what he posted

Trisha didn't spare Khan

An enraged Trisha, on Saturday night, lambasted Khan. "I strongly condemn [his comments] and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste," she wrote on X. "He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him...I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well."

Read her full tweet here

Other celebrities have also come forward in Trisha's support

Kanagaraj has supported Trisha. "Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by [Khan], given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists, and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behavior," he posted on X. Director Kartik Subbaraj, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, and actors Malavika Mohanan and Khushbu Sundar also condemned Khan.