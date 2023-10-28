Aishwarya Arjun Sarja-Umapathy Ramaiah get engaged: Actor couple's relationship timeline

Aishwarya Arjun got engaged to Umapathy Ramaiah in a private ceremony on Friday in Chennai

Tamil cinema's action star Arjun Sarja's daughter, actor Aishwarya Arjun, is now engaged! She has been in a longtime relationship with popular Kollywood comedian Thambi Ramaiah's son, actor Umapathy Ramaiah. The couple reportedly got engaged on Friday (October 27), and here's everything to know about the duo, their relationship timeline, their engagement ceremony, and rumored wedding details.

How Aishwarya, Umapathy met

Aishwarya and Umapathy have reportedly known each other for many years. Their relationship has also been going strong for some time now, with the couple initially choosing to keep their love story a hush-hush affair. Reportedly, Aishwarya's father, Arjun, had a key role to play in their relationship. Umapathy was a contestant in Survival (2021), a Tamil adventure reality show hosted by Arjun.

Green signal from families

Arjun and Thambi have been friends for several decades. The two senior actors have also worked together on many films. When Aishwarya and Umapathy informed their families about their blooming relationship, the two families were reportedly delighted. Reports said both families met each other in the Anjaneyar temple, Chennai, earlier this year after which they sped up the process of the couple's marriage.

Locking union with engagement ceremony

Images from the couple's engagement ceremony, which took place in Chennai, surfaced on social media on Friday night. The pictures showed Aishwarya donning a rose pink saree in satin fabric with an embellished brocade border. She paired it with a heavily embroidered blouse and tied her hair in a bun. Umapathy color-coordinated with his fiancee in a baby pink sherwani.

Wedding bells for couple

Reportedly, the couple's traditional Tamilian wedding is scheduled to take place early next year. Although the dates are not out yet, they might tie the knot in February 2024, with some of the industry stalwarts expected to grace the wedding and shower the couple with their blessings. "We'll finalize the wedding date soon and announce it on November 8...Umapathy's birthday," Thambi told ETimes earlier.