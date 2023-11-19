5 Indian cricketers who married Bollywood actors

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

5 Indian cricketers who married Bollywood actors

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:22 pm Nov 19, 202303:22 pm

From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, a look at Indian cricketers who married Bollywood stars

The love affair between cricket and Bollywood is as old as time. For decades, many cricketers and Hindi film actors have fallen in and out of love. While some sealed their relationship with a wedlock, others chose to part away. As India faces Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad, take a look at five cricketers who married Bollywood actors.

2/6

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The star batter of the Indian men's cricket team, Virat Kohli reportedly fell in love with Anushka Sharma during an advertisement campaign. They tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy, and are one of the most loved celebrity couples in India. Virushka, as the couple is fondly called by their fans, was blessed with a baby daughter, named Vamika, in January 2021.

3/6

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Wicketkeeper-batter, or as Indian fielding coach T Dilip calls him, the GPS navigator, KL Rahul got married to actor Athiya Shetty in January 2023. After dating for around four years, the two decided to take the plunge with the blessings of their families. Shetty is the daughter of popular actor Suniel Shetty. The wedding ceremony took place at her father's Khandala farmhouse.

4/6

Zaheer Khan and Sagrika Ghatge

Former pace bowler Zaheer Khan is also married to a Bollywood actor. He and his actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge, best known for playing Preeti Sabarwal in Chak De! India (2007), reportedly met during outings with common friends. The cupid's arrow struck them eventually, and they started dating. The duo married in November 2017 and later hosted a reception for their friends and family members.

5/6

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

Everyone is aware of the struggles Yuvraj Singh faced while trying to woo Hazel Keech. Initially, they met at a common friend's birthday celebration, but it wasn't love at first sight for Keech. As Singh recalled numerous times, Keech ignored his coffee requests several times. Eventually, they got engaged in 2015, tied the knot in 2016, and are now blessed with two kids.

6/6

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra

For Harbhajan Singh, too, it was love at first sight when he first saw Geeta Basra. According to reports, after Bhajji and Basra became friends, he proposed to her for marriage. She initially denied saying she needed to focus on her career. But destiny had some other plans for them, and they eventually got married in 2015 as per Punjabi traditions.