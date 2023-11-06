Kay Kay Menon-Madhavan's 'The Railway Men' trailer promises gripping tale

Netflix recently unveiled the trailer for its new series, The Railway Men, which revisits the tragic Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984. Set to premiere on November 18, the four-episode series highlights the unsung heroes who risked their lives to save thousands that night. The show is headlined R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan, and is directed by Shiv Rawail.

YRF to dominate theaters and OTT

Written by Aayush Gupta, The Railway Men follows ordinary men working at a Bhopal railway station who united to help others during the crisis. Produced by Aditya Chopra﻿, the series will mark Yash Raj Films's entry into the OTT arena. As YRF's Tiger 3 is premiering on Diwali, the production house will dominate both the theaters and the OTT sphere this month.

