BTS Jungkook releases 'Standing Next to You: The Remixes' album

By Aikantik Bag 12:27 pm Nov 06, 202312:27 pm

'Standing Next to You: The Remixes' is out now

BTS's Jungkook has taken over the world with the release of GOLDEN. Now, the global K-pop star has released a remix album called Standing Next to You: The Remixes, featuring seven new versions of the title track, along with the original. This showcases Jungkook's versatility as an artist and fans are already in awe of him.

The title track in varied shades

The remix album caters to various musical tastes with different versions of the title track. These include Instrumental, Slow Jam Remix, PBR&B Remix, Latin Trap Remix, Holiday Remix, Future Funk Remix, and Band Version. Each version has its unique charm, allowing fans to experience Jungkook's musical range and talent in a new light. His first solo album, GOLDEN, includes collaborations with global artists like Jack Harlow, Latto, DJ Snake, and Major Lazer.

