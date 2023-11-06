Box office collection: 'Leo' grows by folds on 3rd weekend

Entertainment 1 min read

By Aikantik Bag 11:56 am Nov 06, 202311:56 am

'Leo' box office collection

Thalapathy Vijay is nothing short of a phenomenon and he proved the same with Leo. The film holds momentum on weekdays and shows exponential growth on weekends. On its third weekend, the movie performed well and is currently inching closer to Rs. 350 crore mark in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but has emerged to be a viewers' favorite.

Interesting week ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial earned Rs. 4.45 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 328.45 crore in India. The movie will rake in more until the big Diwali releases. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. This marks Vijay's entry into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

