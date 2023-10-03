Disney+ Hotstar launches vertical streaming for Men's Cricket World Cup

This cutting-edge feature caters to the growing trend of one-handed mobile usage

As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 draws near, Disney+ Hotstar has teamed up with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to launch a variety of new features. These new additions aim to enhance user engagement and convenience, offering an unparalleled viewing experience for cricket fans. One of these exciting innovations is MaxView, a revolutionary vertical streaming feature that allows users to watch matches on mobile devices in a vertical orientation.

Vertical viewing with MaxView: a game changer

MaxView, Disney+ Hotstar's innovative vertical viewing feature, is set to change how cricket fans watch matches on their mobile devices. Developed in collaboration with ICC, MaxView offers a live feed tab, scorecard tab, and vertical ad formats in a 9x14 portrait view. This cutting-edge feature caters to the growing trend of one-handed mobile usage and provides a unique and convenient viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts.

Always-on scorecard pill and enhanced commentary

Disney+ Hotstar's Always-On Scorecard Pill feature allows viewers to stay updated on live scores while exploring other content on the platform. With just one tap, users can quickly switch back to the live cricket game. The live feed tab provides in-depth cricket commentary, complete with player stats and match updates, giving viewers a thorough understanding of the ongoing action. These features aim to create a smooth and informative cricket-watching experience for fans.

Seamless content discovery and free badges

To make content discovery easier for both subscribed and non-subscribed users, the streaming platform has introduced the 'Coming Soon' tray and 'Free Callouts' features. During the ICC Cricket World Cup, Disney+ Hotstar will also offer free badges to help non-subscribed customers easily find and enjoy available free content.

Optimized data consumption and AI-enhanced video clarity

Recognizing the Indian audience's concerns about data usage, Disney+ Hotstar has optimized its streaming to deliver a high-quality experience while using minimal data. Moreover, the platform is introducing artificial intelligence (AI)-based filters that improve video clarity, especially helpful in hazy weather conditions. These features ensure that viewers can enjoy a smooth cricket-watching experience without worrying about excessive data charges or poor video quality.