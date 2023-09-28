Ashwin vs Sundar: Who adds more value to WC squad?

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:42 pm Sep 28, 202312:42 pm

Ashwin owns over 150 ODI wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

India have signed off their preparations from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with a 2-1 ODI series win over Australia. However, the selectors and team management are sweating over the fitness of the injured all-rounder Axar Patel. Off-spinning all-rounders Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin are the front-runners to take the spot if Axar is ruled out. Let us compare their stats.

Ashwin's heroics in the Australia series

Ashwin was a surprise inclusion in India's squad for the Australia series as the veteran last played an ODI in February 2022. He, however, scalped four wickets across two high-scoring games at an economy of 5.18. While batters were gathering runs for fun in the second ODI in Indore, he was getting the ball to spin miles. He claimed 3/41 in that duel.

Sundar's economical spell in the decider

Meanwhile, the young Sundar replaced Ashwin in the XI for the final game. While the spinner recorded 0/48 in 10 overs, all the other Indian bowlers went over six an over. He also opened the innings in the game, managing a 30-ball 18. Sundar now has 16 wickets in 18 ODIs at an economy of 5.03. The tally also includes 251 runs at 27.89.

Ashwin offers experience

Ashwin, who has been a part of India's 2011 and 2015 WC campaigns, has amassed 155 wickets in 115 ODIs at an economy of 4.95. He is the joint-12th-highest wicket-taker for India in this format. With the bat, he has scored 707 runs at 16.44. His lone ODI fifty (65) came against New Zealand in 2014.

What does Team India need?

While Kuldeep Yadav would be India's frontline spinner in the WC, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja would be the other spinner in the first-choice XI. Hence, Axar or his potential replacements would only play if India opt to go with three spinners or one of Kuldeep and Jadeja get injured. As Jadeja is an all-rounder, his back-up should have batting abilities.

Importance of off-spinners in ODIs

The rise in demand of wrist spinners in recent years mean there are not many specialist off-spinners making a mark in white-ball cricket lately. However, someone like Ashwin, who can turn the ball, can give a hard time to left-handed batters with the old ball. Though Sundar has been not been a great wicket-taker, he can contain the run flow.

Who can do the job in the middle overs?

As pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj can do the damage both in the initial and death overs, the Indian spinners would be mostly required to operate in 11-40 overs. 120 of Ashwin's ODI wickets have come in this phase (ER: 4.79). Sundar has taken 14 wickets in this phase at an economy of 5.15.

Sundar adds more firepower

Sundar, who also has a T20I fifty under his belt, has bailed his time out of trouble several times with his brilliance down the order. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has a strike rate of 129.09 in the last 10 overs in ODIs. Ashwin strikes at 107.08 in this phase. Hence, Sundar makes a far valuable option if quick runs are needed in death overs.

Author's verdict: Sundar should be preferred ahead of Ashwin?

India's approach in recent games indicates that they are adamant about having a potent batting option at number eight. Though Ashwin has five Test tons under his belt, Sundar scores over him in terms of big-hitting. Moreover, his ability to contain runs makes him a perfect partner for a wicket-taker like Kuldeep. Hence, Ashwin might miss out despite being a bowling option than Sundar.