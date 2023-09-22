IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Mohali Pitch and weather report

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 22, 2023 | 09:31 am 2 min read

The Mohali track usually favors the batters (Source: X/@ICC)

After lifting the 2023 Asia Cup, India are up against visitors Australia in a three-match ODI series. This will be the final assignment for both teams before the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup next month. India have rested many of their key players for the first two games. Australia, meanwhile, have some injury concerns. Here is the pitch report for the first ODI.

A look at the track conditions

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host the series opener on Friday (September 22). The track here usually favors the batters as teams often rack up 300-plus totals here. Meanwhile, fast bowlers are also expected to get some assistance with the new ball. As the dew factor can play a part, the toss-winning skipper must elect to bowl.

Will rain play a part?

As per Accuweather, it will be hot and humid in Mohali on the match day with a maximum temperature of 34°C and a humidity level of 71 percent. Though some passing showers are expected, rain is unlikely to have a major say in the duel.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C & WK), Tilak Varma/Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (C), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Here are the stadium stats

Teams batting first have won 15 of the 26 ODIs played here with the average first innings score being 265. India own the highest team total here, 392/4 against Sri Lanka in 2017. In 2019, Australia successfully chased down a 359-run target here. While India have won 10 of their 16 ODIs here, Australia have six victories and a solitary defeat at this venue.

Here are the key numbers

Pat Cummins took a five-wicket haul in his only ODI appearance in Mohali. Jasprit Bumrah has returned with seven wickets in three ODIs here (ER: 5.54). Ravindra Jadeja has taken five wickets in four ODIs here at an excellent economy rate of 3.94. Ravichandran Ashwin has picked only two wickets in the 29 overs he has bowled in ODIs here.

