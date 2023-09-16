Shubman Gill: Decoding his ODI stats in 2023

Sports

Shubman Gill: Decoding his ODI stats in 2023

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 16, 2023 | 10:55 am 3 min read

Four of his Gill's five ODI tons have come in 2023 (Source: X/@BCCI)

Extending his golden run in ODI cricket, Shubman Gill smoked a valiant hundred against Bangladesh in the last Super Fours game of the 2023 Asia Cup. Though India lost the duel by six runs, Gill's knock was lauded by one and all. During the course, the batting sensation also completed 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. Here we decode his stats this year.

A defiant knock from Gil

Chasing 266 on a tricky Colombo surface, India lost two wickets inside 20 runs. Gill and KL Rahul (19) stitched a 57-run partnership before the latter departed. Later, Gill added 45 runs with Suryakumar Yadav (24), taking the total beyond the 130-run mark. The former eventually ended up scoring a 133-ball 121 (8 fours, 5 sixes). Mahedi Hasan brought an end to his stay.

1,000 runs in 2023

Notably, Gill became the first batter to complete 1,000 runs in ODIs in 2023. The youngster has now raced to 1,025 runs in 17 ODIs this year at 68.33 (SR: 103.32). Four of his five ODI tons have come this year. The tally includes a historic double-hundred (208) against New Zealand. Gill has also smoked four ODI half-centuries in 2023.

13th Indian batter to surpass 1,000 runs in a year

The 24-year-old dasher became just the 13th Indian batter to score 1,000 or more ODI runs in a calendar year. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar sits at the peak of the list, having slammed 1,894 ODI runs in 1998.

A look at his ODI numbers

Gill made his ODI debut in January 2019 against New Zealand at Hamilton. He has surpassed 1,700 runs in this format. Overall, Gill has amassed 1,712 runs in 32 ODIs at an impressive average of 63.40 (SR: 101.60). His tally includes five centuries and eight fifties in ODI cricket. Notably, this was his first ODI knock against Bangladesh and he slammed a century.

Fourth-youngest Indian to slam Asia Cup century

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Gill, at the age of 24 years and seven days, became the fourth-youngest Indian batter to slam an Asia Cup century. Only Suresh Raina (21y 211d), Tendulkar (21y 350d) and Virat Kohli (23y 129d) were ahead of Gill among Indian batters to score an Asia Cup ton. Former India captain MS Dhoni is fifth-youngest (26y 354d).

Gill has the second-best batting average in ODIs

Gill's current ODI average of 63.4 is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs. He is only behind the former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate (67). England's Dawid Malan (61.52) is the only other batter with a 60-plus average in this regard. Among Indians, Kohli follows Gill on the list with an average of 57.38.

Share this timeline