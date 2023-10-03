Google Pixel Buds Pro to get conversation detection, low-latency, clear-calling

By Akash Pandey 05:07 pm Oct 03, 202305:07 pm

The Pixel Buds Pro is set to debut in two new colors: Bay Blue and Porcelain

Google will release a software update for Pixel Buds Pro, adding conversation detection, a hearing wellness monitor, and improved call quality, as revealed by leaker @Za_Raczke. This conversation detection feature is similar to Apple's Conversation Awareness for AirPods Pro and Sony's "Speak to Chat." It pauses media playback and activates transparency mode when users start talking. All of these features will require the upcoming firmware version 5.9. The update could make Pixel Buds Pro more competitive against other high-end earbuds.

Hearing wellness monitor for safe listening

The hearing wellness feature for Pixel Buds Pro will give users a visual indicator of their audio content's loudness. It would provide live decibel measurements and guidelines on safe listening levels to help maintain long-term hearing health. The feature is comparable to noise level warnings on the Apple Watch and hearing wellness features in Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds. With this, Pixel Buds Pro could become more useful for health-conscious consumers. You'll also get a way to manage the earbuds from ChromeOS.

Clear calling and Bluetooth super wideband enhancements

Google Pixel Buds Pro's software update is also expected to include Clear Calling, a feature found in Pixel phones that reduces background noise during calls, enhancing voice clarity for both parties. Additionally, Bluetooth super wideband technology will be added, improving wireless audio compression for better sound quality. These improvements could bring Bluetooth call quality closer to that of wired earbuds, making Pixel Buds Pro an even more attractive option for users seeking high-quality audio experiences.

Low-latency gaming mode might also come with the update

The upcoming software update may also introduce a low-latency gaming mode for the Pixel Buds Pro. This add-on would reduce audio lag during gameplay, providing a more immersive experience for gamers using the earbuds. With all new features and enhancements, Pixel Buds Pro could become a strong contender in the wireless earbuds market, offering a comprehensive set of capabilities that cater to various user needs. The update rollout is expected to start sometime after the October 4 event.