Technology 3 min read

Google Pixel 2023 launch event tomorrow: What to expect

By Sanjana Shankar 01:02 pm Oct 03, 202301:02 pm

The launch event starts at 7:30pm tomorrow

Google is gearing up to reveal its latest Pixel products at the highly anticipated 'Made by Google' event on October 4. The tech giant has confirmed the launch of the Pixel 8 series and the updated Pixel Watch 2, but there might be more surprise announcements waiting for us. The event starts at 7:30pm IST tomorrow and you can catch the live broadcast on Google's website and YouTube channel.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro: Upgrades and rumored features

The stars of this year's Made by Google event will be the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, both featuring significant upgrades from their predecessors. Leaks hint at a 6.7-inch display for the Google Pixel 8 Pro and a slightly smaller 6.17-inch screen for the base Pixel 8. The smartphones will be powered by Google's Tensor G3 chip. They will boast an impressive seven years of software support.

Pixel 8, 8 Pro could get a 10.5MP selfie shooter

Rumors also suggest the smartphones could offer updated camera systems, AI-powered photo editing including Magic Editor and Best Take, and staggered HDR support for clearer pictures. Pixel 8 is expected to sport a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro could feature a 50MP primary snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. Both models are expected to offer a 10.5MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Pixel Watch 2: New design elements and health tracking features

Google has also given us a sneak peek of the upcoming Pixel Watch 2, which is likely to have a new crown design and an upgraded sensor array for better health tracking. Leaked specs point to the smartwatch incorporating features from Google's Fitbit fitness trackers, like a multi-path heart rate sensor that checks heart rate in more places, and a stress management system. Pixel Watch 2 might also come with automatic exercise detection and a Safety Check feature for emergencies.

Pricing speculations for Pixel 8, 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2

While Google hasn't confirmed pricing details for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro yet, rumors indicate that both models could see a price hike. The Pixel 8 is expected to cost $699, making it $100 more expensive than the Pixel 7. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro might be priced at $999. As for the Pixel Watch 2, its price remains a mystery, but it's predicted to be available in gold, black, or silver color options.

New color options for Pixel Buds Pro

Besides the new Pixel phones and new smartwatch, Google may also unveil fresh color options for the Pixel Buds Pro. An official teaser showcased a porcelain case for the earbuds, which could match the new Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 Pro. Other potential color options include sky blue, but it's unclear if there will be any design or hardware changes to the earbuds themselves. The Pixel 8 smartphone is tipped to come in a Hazel color variant.

Google is also expected to roll out Android 14 tomorrow

The upcoming event will also see the release of the Android 14 on the stable version. The new software will bring in a slew of new features including passkeys, AI-generated wallpapers, integration with the Health Connect app, keyboard enhancements, and larger text, among others. It could also allow you to use your Pixel smartphone as a webcam. Passkeys will allow you to access apps and your account more easily.