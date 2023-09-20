Google ends software support for Pixel 4a: Here's why

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 20, 2023 | 04:33 pm 2 min read

Pixel 4a was not included in the Android 14 Developer Preview

Google has officially ended software support for the Pixel 4a (non-5G version) and it did not receive the September update. The decision to end support comes as no surprise, as the Pixel 4a was not included in the Android 14 Developer Preview and Public Beta testing process, indicating that Google did not intend to update the phone. The smartphone was reportedly scheduled to receive its final update in August.

Pixel 4a was a mild upgrade from Pixel 3a

The Pixel 4a was a rather average smartphone, released just weeks ahead of the Pixel 5 launch in 2020. The handset is a relatively minor update from the Google Pixel 3a. The phone did not offer any significant improvements or features that would justify its existence in the market, especially with the imminent arrival of the more advanced Pixel 5. As for the highlights, Pixel 4a offers a 5.81-inch OLED display, a 12.2MP main camera, and a 3,140mAh battery.

Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G are different devices

It is crucial to differentiate between the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a 5G, as they are two entirely different devices. The Pixel 4a 5G smartphone is eligible for Android 14 and has received beta software updates. This device will continue to receive new firmware for one more year, with the major OS update being its last. With Google ending software support for the Pixel 4a, users will no longer receive security patches or new features.

