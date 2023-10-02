Google Pixel 8 tipped to come in Hazel color variant

By Sanjana Shankar 05:56 pm Oct 02, 202305:56 pm

As the launch of the Google Pixel 8 series draws near, a leaked image of the retail packaging box gives us a glimpse at the base Pixel 8 model's Hazel color option. The image, which appeared in a YouTube Shorts clip by TechOutlook, shows off the device from various angles. The leak highlights the smartphone's dual rear camera setup and a center-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The Pixel 8 retail box confirms a 6.2-inch display with a 120Hz OLED panel. The handset could get a 50MP dual camera setup on the back, and possibly a 10.5MP selfie shooter on the front. It will boast fingerprint and face scanning capabilities, and IP68 water and dust resistance. Inside the box, you'll find a charging cable and a Quick Switch adapter.

The smartphone will launch on October 4

The upcoming Google Pixel 8 will be powered by Tensor G3 chipset and offer 128GB storage capacity. The handset will boot Android 14 OS right out of the box. The device will support 5G sub-6 connectivity and carry the G9BQD model number. With these features, Google aims to provide a top-notch smartphone experience for its users. The official launch event for the Pixel 8 lineup is set for October 4 when more details about the devices will be disclosed.

