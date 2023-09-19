Google delays Android 14, but Pixel users get security boost

Technology

Google delays Android 14, but Pixel users get security boost

Written by Akash Pandey September 19, 2023 | 10:46 am 2 min read

Extra beta, bug fixes push back Android 14's release

Google seems to have confirmed recent rumors of Android 14's delay by releasing its latest monthly update for Pixel devices, which is still based on Android 13. The stable release of Android 14 was initially expected in August, but it has been postponed until next month. The September update is available for the Pixels running Android 13, including Pixel 4a and later models.

New update tackles bugs, and security concerns

Google's latest monthly update for Pixel devices, with version ID TQ3A.230901.001, addresses various bugs and security issues. While this update does not introduce new features, it ensures that Pixel devices continue to run smoothly and securely. Some regional and carrier variants may have a one-letter plus one-number suffix added to the build number, which denotes their country or carrier-wise availability.

The new update is rolling out in a phased manner

The latest Android software update will be released over the next week to compatible devices and carriers at different times. Users will receive a notification when the update is available for their device. Meanwhile, you can manually check for the latest software in the settings.

What's causing the Android 14 delay?

The delay in Android 14's release is attributed to Google adding another beta to the release cycle in August, followed by a couple of bug-fixing releases. The decision to add another beta and subsequent bug-fixing releases indicates the company's commitment to delivering a polished product. The delay in the stable release of Android 14 suggests that Google might hold off until early October, coinciding with its announcement of new devices, the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2.

Share this timeline