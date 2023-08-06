Technology

OPPO A58 launching soon in India: Check leaked price, specifications

Written by Akash Pandey August 06, 2023 | 04:31 pm 2 min read

OPPO A58 will house dual stereo speakers with Dirac sound effects

OPPO is gearing up to announce another 4G smartphone in India, dubbed OPPO A58. The launch is set for August 8, and sales will kick off on August 10, as per The Tech Outlook, who have also leaked the training material, revealing major highlights. Priced at Rs. 14,999 for its single 6GB/128GB configuration, the device will come in Dazzling Green and Glowing Black shades.

Take a look at the device's highlights

OPPO A58 will sport a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen. It'll feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The device will sport 50MP main and 2MP portrait cameras. Up front, it'll include 8MP camera within the center-aligned punch-hole. It'll house a Helio G85 chipset, with LPDDR4X RAM, and eMMC 5.1 storage. The phone will boot Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1, and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

Should you wait for the OPPO A58?

The OPPO A58 has received BIS certification, and its launch in India is imminent. According to the leaked pricing, the device appears to be overpriced, given offerings like POCO M6 Pro 5G, with better hardware, are available at a considerably lesser cost. OPPO might provide some bank/exchange discounts, but we still won't recommend buying the A58, due to its mediocre chipset and run-of-the-mill specifications.