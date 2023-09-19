Google Slides introduces live pointer feature: How to enable

Technology

Google Slides introduces live pointer feature: How to enable

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 19, 2023 | 12:10 pm 2 min read

The live pointer will be visible across all slides. Representative image

Google Slides is rolling out a new live pointer feature, allowing users to see each other's mouse pointers in real time. The update enhances collaboration and information sharing, making it easier for co-creators to highlight specific text or visual elements within a slide. This feature will be available for both Workspace users and personal Google accounts in the coming weeks.

The live pointer will be visible across all slides

Once the live pointer is activated, the arrow icon enlarges. Each user is assigned a different color accompanied by a floating name, making it easier to track collaborators working on the same presentation. This feature could come in handy during walkthroughs when the document is still being worked on. Also, live pointers will be visible across all slides until users choose to disable the option entirely.

How to access the live pointer?

The live pointer icon can be found at the right end of the toolbar and can be enabled via View>Live pointers>Show my pointer. Do note that the feature is turned off by default. Users can also hide the live pointers of other collaborators during the current session. To do this, head to View> Live pointers>Show collaborator pointers or enter present mode.

Share this timeline