Google's AI chatbot Bard can now double-check its answers

Technology

Google's AI chatbot Bard can now double-check its answers

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 20, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

The features are currently available only in English

Google has announced a significant expansion of its AI chatbot, Bard's capabilities. Bard can now connect to your Google apps and services. You can use the chatbot to scan and analyze your Gmail, Docs, and Drive to help you find the information you need, summarize emails, highlight important points in documents, and much more. The features are currently available only in English.

Bard can now show you details about your upcoming flight

The potential use cases for Google Bard's new integrations are vast. For instance, based on the information Bard finds in Gmail, Docs, and Drive, you can perform other tasks like creating a bulleted summary or generating a chart. Bard's capabilities extend to Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights as well. You can also ask it to check your email for details about your upcoming flight, find nearby tourist attractions, and look for videos on a certain topic on YouTube.

Granting access to personal documents, emails raises privacy concerns

While granting Bard access to personal email and documents raises privacy concerns, Google assures users that it won't use this information to train Bard's public model or allow human reviewers to see it. You will have the choice to opt-in to the integrations with Gmail, Docs, and Drive and disable them at any time. On the other hand, the extensions to Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights are activated by default.

Use "Google It"feature to check if Bard's answers are right

Another notable improvement is the "Google It" option that allows you to double-check Bard's answers. This feature shows whether Google Search correlates with or contradicts the chatbot's response. When you select the "G" option on Bard's answers, information verified by Google Search will be highlighted in green. Furthermore, you can now continue a conversation with Bard based on a shared link, which allows you to build on a question someone else has already asked.

Share this timeline