Technology

Google Pixel smartphones can now act as webcam for PCs

Written by Akash Pandey September 22, 2023 | 03:51 pm 2 min read

The feature is currently accessible only on Pixels

Google has introduced Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 for Pixel smartphones. The new update introduces a game-changing feature, which allows individuals to use their devices to function as webcams for PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks. Built on the USB Video Class (UVC) standard, this feature enables any device compatible with a standard webcam to use an Android phone as one, enhancing video call quality and eliminating the need for an expensive USB camera.

How to access the feature?

The setup for the Pixel webcam feature is effortless. Pixel owners must first install the Android 14-based QPR1 Beta update. Once installed, users can simply plug their phone into a computer, and tap on "Charging this device via USB." Now, click on "Webcam" below the usual choices. Post that new notification labeled "Device as Webcam" will appear. Tapping it introduces an app, which allows you to preview and tweak the video feed being sent to your PC.

Pixel-as-webcam device enhances the video calling experience

Pixel-as-webcam device allows Pixel phone users to improve their video call quality without purchasing an expensive USB camera. Individuals can preview and tweak the video feed being sent to their computer once the phone is connected and the "Webcam" option is selected. Using this plug-and-play facility, your Android device will continue sharing your video feed on your PC over USB. Additional features include auto-focus, which typically requires a pricier external webcam, providing a cost-effective solution for high-quality video calls.

It may be introduced for other Android smartphones soon

While the Android 14 QPR1 Beta update currently supports only Pixel phones as webcams for PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks, there is potential for other Android devices to gain this functionality in the future. As OEMs update their devices to Android 14, more phones may work as USB webcams. Additionally, if you want to test your device as a webcam without installing the latest beta, there are some alternative third-party services that offer somewhat similar capabilities for free.

