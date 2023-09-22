WhatsApp may soon let you reply to 'Channel' updates

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 22, 2023 | 03:29 pm 2 min read

The feature is currently under development and not accessible yet

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow followers to reply to 'Channels,' enhancing user engagement and interactivity. It has been spotted as part of the latest Android beta update, carrying version ID 2.23.20.6. The reply feature within Channels will display a reply indicator alongside the in-chat reaction bubble, showing the number of replies a channel update has received.

Here's how the reply indicator within Channels will appear

WhatsApp recently introduced the Channels feature

WhatsApp's Channels feature, a one-way broadcasting tool for users to send messages, polls, videos, and photos, to large audiences, was recently launched globally in over 150 countries, including India. Prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi have already joined the platform. To access the feature, head to the "Updates" within the app and click on "Find channels."

Users' contact numbers won't be displayed while replying within Channels

The new feature will allow users to interact with Channel posts while maintaining privacy, reports WABetaInfo. WhatsApp will ensure that users' phone numbers remain protected during channel discussions. The feature is currently in development and is expected to be included in an upcoming app update. This enhancement will offer WhatsApp users more ways to interact and engage with channel updates and stay informed about topics they care about.

