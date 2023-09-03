Apple launches 'Apps by Apple' amid EU's sideloading ban lift

Written by Akash Pandey September 03, 2023 | 01:19 pm 2 min read

The new site promotes all the in-house Apple apps

Apple has discretely unveiled a new page on its website called "Apps by Apple" to showcase its in-house apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. It highlights key applications/services like Messages, Photos, Reminders, etc., across six categories and teases upcoming features in iOS 17. The company's move comes as the sideloading ban gets lifted in the 27 European Union (EU) countries due to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), allowing users to install apps from third-party app storefronts.

Apple's response to DMA enabling sideloading

Apple has historically opposed sideloading for security reasons. However, the new site comes as Apple may now be forced to allow third-party app stores and sideloading on iPhones in Europe. Hence, using "Apps by Apple," the company intends to market what it offers compared to third-party apps. By promoting its apps through a dedicated website, Apple aims to keep users engaged with its in-house offerings, primarily those who might consider sideloading similar third-party apps from third-party app storefronts.

Categories that showcase Apple's in-house app offerings

"Apps by Apple" highlights apps in six categories: Communication; Creativity; Productivity; Exploration; Entertainment and Home; Health and Fitness. Examples include Phone, Messages, and FaceTime for Communication. For Creativity, Photos, Camera, and GarageBand are included. Likewise, Notes, Reminders, and Calendar are for Productivity; Safari, Maps, and Weather for Exploration; Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade for Entertainment and Home; and Apple Health, Fitness, and Workout for Health and Fitness. There's also a "Features" section offering Siri, iCloud, CarPlay, and more.

Privacy and accessibility features emphasized on website

Sideloading often leads to installing malware-laden apps. However, Apple highlights that every app on the "Apps by Apple" site comes with robust privacy features to protect user data and grant control over personal information. The tech giant also claims to have integrated accessibility features into each app to ensure all users can learn, create, and enjoy their favorite activities.

