On Tuesday, Google sent out an email to people in the Google Nest mailing list. It was accompanied by an image showing various devices from the brand. Notably, the picture has a pair of Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones that are not a part of the company's current product line-up. According to previous leaks, these earbuds seem to be the upcoming Pixel Buds A.

Spot the difference Earphones shown in the email are evidently not Pixel Buds

The inner and outer portions of the earbuds shown in the email are painted green. Even the interior of the charging case has the same palette. That isn't the case with the existing Pixel Buds. The earbuds' inward-facing components and the inner portion of the charging case have black accents. It suggests that the buds showcased in the email are not the Pixel Buds.

High probability Leaks point to earbuds being Pixel Buds A

In fact, a pair of unannounced TWS earphones from Google, bearing the model number GPQY2, were certified through the FCC. Later, 9to5Google claimed that these earbuds will be launched as the Pixel Buds A. It also claimed that the earphones will be available in green. Considering these facts, it is highly likely that the earbuds shown in the email are the Pixel Buds A.

Cheaper alternative Pixel Buds A might be more affordable than Pixel Buds

Google might have either unwittingly revealed the upcoming earbuds or shown the product deliberately to tease its launch. Leaks suggest that the Pixel Buds A will be an affordable alternative to the Pixel Buds. According to 9to5Google, the upcoming earphone will have touch input for users to control media and summon the voice assistant.

Market potential TWS earphones market is growing at a rapid pace