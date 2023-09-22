Replacement parts for Google Pixel Fold now available on iFixit

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 22, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

The website also offers detailed guides on how to repair broken smartphones (Photo credit: iFixit)

It's now possible for Pixel Fold owners to repair their smartphones themselves as Google is continuing its collaboration with iFixit. The official iFixit website now offers genuine replacement parts for the Google Pixel Fold smartphone and also provides detailed step-by-step guides on how to fix broken phones. The collaboration makes it easier and more accessible to repair smartphones, reducing the need for professional assistance and promoting device longevity.

The kit costs around Rs. 75,000

The iFixit now stocks genuine Pixel Fold repair parts, such as the foldable screen, outer display, and rear cameras. The "Google Pixel Fold Inner Screen" kit costs $899.99 (about Rs. 74,750) and includes the inner OLED foldable display, chassis, a flexible glass panel, fingerprint sensor, volume rocker, and both batteries. This kit costs $909.99 (roughly Rs. 75,570) with iFixit's Fix Kit toolset.

Here's how much replacing Pixel Fold's outer display would cost

The Pixel Fold's outer display is priced at $159.99 (around Rs. 13,290), while the three rear cameras retail for $139.99 (approximately Rs. 11,625). Both front cameras are available for $42.99 (around Rs. 3,570) each. The "Flip Battery," a 3,267mAh component beneath the cover display, and the 1,460mAh "Base Battery" on the back retail for $49.99 (about Rs. 4,150) each when purchased separately.

iFixit provides detailed guides for 20 Pixel Fold components

iFixit offers in-depth disassembly and replacement guides for 20 Pixel Fold components, including the bottom speaker, back glass, fingerprint sensor battery, inner screen assembly, outer screen, rear cameras, SIM card tray, top speaker, and volume button. These guides ensure users can confidently replace broken components on their Pixel Fold devices. Spare components and guides are also available for other Pixel devices including Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6A, Pixel 7A, and the Pixel Tablet.

