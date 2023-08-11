Technology

Google is readying Apple's Continuity-like device-linking feature for Android

Written by Athik Saleh August 11, 2023 | 05:37 pm 1 min read

Android devices could get 'Call Switching' and 'Internet Sharing'

Google is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to link their Android devices together. It will enable seamless communication between Android devices signed into the same Google account. Details about the feature were shared by Android expert Mishaal Rahman on X. This functionality will be similar to the Continuity feature on Apple but with some differences.

Call Switching could work between linked phones

This feature could introduce "Call Switching," allowing users to jump between connected devices during calls, and "Internet Sharing," which may provide a simpler method for setting up a personal hotspot across linked devices. Google's "Call Switching" may also allow users to switch between different Android phones during a call. This feature could prove beneficial for individuals who carry multiple phones.

Google is yet to say anything about the feature

Android's new device-linking feature remains uncertain until Google officially announces it. According to Rahman, the "Link Your Devices" menu will be under Settings > Google > Devices & Sharing after its official release. The potential for seamless device communication and call switching between Android devices could provide users with a more integrated and convenient experience across their devices.