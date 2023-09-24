Adaptive Audio on Apple AirPods Pro (2nd-generation): How to enable

Written by Akash Pandey September 24, 2023 | 04:30 pm 2 min read

The feature is available to users who have updated their devices with the latest firmware (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple continues its long-standing tradition of announcing new software features for AirPods. The improvements such as Adaptive Audio, announced at WWDC, are now live for AirPods Pro (2nd generation). They promise to deliver an immersive sound experience by adjusting audio output based on the user's environment. Adaptive Audio offers an intelligent mix of ANC and Transparency modes, ensuring optimal audio experience in any environment.

This is how you can use it

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) already had three noise control settings: Noise Cancellation, Transparency, and Noise Control Off. Adaptive Audio is the new addition to the menu. You can enable or disable it on your iPhone or iPad in Settings > [your AirPods].

The new feature is set to revolutionize communication

Adaptive Audio uses built-in microphones to analyze ambient noise and seamlessly adjusts noise cancellation, reducing distractions in noisy environments and allowing users to maintain focus on their tasks. The feature also lets you enjoy the surrounding audio if it is not harsh. It also improves audio quality during video conferences, enabling clearer communication and enhancing collaboration among team members.

Adaptive Audio works only with AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

Adaptive Audio is available for both AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning). Users can now experience the benefits of Adaptive Audio by updating their compatible devices to the latest firmware and iOS versions.

Compatibility and requirements for Adaptive Audio

Adaptive Audio feature is available with AirPods Pro (2nd generation) when paired with iPhone SE (2nd generation and later), iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and all the later iPhone models running on iOS 17. It is also compatible with select iPad models, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro with macOS Sonoma, which will be released on September 26.

Conversation Awareness is yet another new feature

Conversation Awareness is another new feature available for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) besides Adaptive Audio. It can be enabled in the Settings of your AirPods on your iPad/iPhone. When you start speaking while wearing the AirPods Pro 2, this feature seamlessly lowers the media volume and enhances the voices in front of you. When the conversation ends, it reverts to your original noise control setting.

