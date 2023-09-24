NASA's OSIRIS-REx to deliver asteroid samples today: How to watch

Technology

NASA's OSIRIS-REx to deliver asteroid samples today: How to watch

Written by Akash Pandey September 24, 2023 | 02:40 pm 2 min read

OSIRIS-REx mission was launched in 2016 (Photo credit: NASA)

In a few hours from now, NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission will conclude as a capsule containing regolith samples from the asteroid Bennu will land in Utah's desert at around 8:25pm IST. The capsule's landing will be live-streamed on NASA's YouTube channel starting 7:30pm. OSIRIS-REx, short for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resources Identification and Security-Regolith Explorer, was launched in 2016. The sample return is expected to provide valuable insights into the origins of our solar system and the genesis of life on Earth.

How will the sample return happen?

At around 4:00pm, NASA will check the conditions to determine if the sample return mission is a go-or-no-go. If it's a go, the spacecraft will release a capsule containg the Bennu samples. Four hours after release, the capsule will enter Earth's atmosphere and a set of parachutes will enable a gentle touchdown. If it's a no-go owning to risk to people or property on the ground, NASA will redirect the spacecraft's path and try a second sample return in 2025.

Unraveling secrets from the asteroid sample

Bennu is a remnant of the solar system's formation with its regolith preserving the story of our cosmic origins. The pristine sample collected from the asteroid by the OSIRIS-REx mission will help scientists learn more about the formation of planets and the distribution of water and organic molecules in the early solar system. The Bennu sample is unique because it has not been contaminated by Earth's atmosphere or weather, which makes it an ideal target for scientific study.

Asteroids may hold clues to origin of life on Earth

The Bennu sample could provide insight into how asteroids like Bennu may have contributed to the delivery of water and organic molecules to Earth, potentially playing a role in the genesis of life on our planet. Once retrieved, the capsule will be moved to a defense facility in Utah and then transferred to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. A team will then analyze the Bennu regolith and is expected to reveal its first results in October.

