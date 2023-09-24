Apple's non-Pro iPhone 16 models to get 120Hz displays

Written by Akash Pandey September 24, 2023 | 12:50 pm 2 min read

The leak should be taken with a grain of salt since Apple may change its plans going forward (Representative image)

Apple announced the iPhone 15 series just two weeks ago, and leaks about the iPhone 16 series have already started surfacing. A tipster on X, named @MajinBuOfficial, has revealed potential features of the upcoming iPhone 16 Ultra, including a new camera setup and a button for faster 5G connectivity. The same source has also shared information about the non-Pro iPhone 16 models, stating that the devices will offer a 120Hz ProMotion display.

A18 Pro chipset might power Pro and Ultra models

For a while now, Apple has been launching non-Pro iPhones with the chip from the previous year's Pro models. Based on this trend, the iPhone 16 Pro and Ultra models could be powered by the new A18 Pro chipset, while the non-Pro models will get the A17 Pro chip. The tipster also suggests that the upcoming iPhones for the US market will have a button to turn on mmWave mode for faster 5G connectivity, further enhancing the device's performance.

iPhone 16 Ultra's mysterious camera setup

The tipster suggests that the iPhone 16 Ultra will have three smaller cameras in addition to regular ones, although their purpose is still unclear. It's speculated that they could be related to the Vision Pro headset set to release in Q1 2024. Apple is striving to achieve a deep integration of the iPhone with Vision Pro. The new ultrawide-band chip U2 was included in the iPhone 15 series and the Pro models were given the ability to record spatial videos.

Non-Pro iPhone 16 models will boast enhanced displays

The same tipster who leaked details about the iPhone 16 Ultra also shared information about the non-Pro iPhone 16 models. These devices are expected to feature a 120Hz ProMotion screen and thinner bezels, providing an improved visual experience. While the number of rear cameras on the non-Pro models is still unknown, they are likely to remain at two, with a vertical mounting arrangement for the first time since the iPhone 12 series.

