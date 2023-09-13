Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus become cheaper: Check new prices

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 13, 2023 | 12:29 pm 2 min read

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were launched in September last year

Apple recently unveiled its latest iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event held on Tuesday. Following the launch, the tech giant has reduced the prices of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus by up to Rs. 10,000 in India. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus made their debut in September last year, with a starting price of Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus prices slashed

The iPhone 14 is now available at Rs. 69,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs. 79,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs. 99,900 for the top-end 512GB variant. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs. 79,990 for the 128GB variant, Rs. 89,990 for the 256GB model, and Rs. 1,09,990 for the 512GB variant. Buyers can also avail an instant cashback of up to Rs. 8,000 using HDFC Bank credit cards.

Check out the key specifications of the iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 sports a notch for the selfie camera and supports FaceID. It sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and 1,200-nits peak brightness. It packs a dual rear camera module with a 12MP (OIS) main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it is equipped with a 12MP camera. The smartphone is powered by a 3,279mAh battery.

Here are the main highlights of the iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus gets a bigger 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The camera hardware is the same as the regular 14 model. The Plus variant packs a 4,325mAh battery which supports both wired and wireless charging. Both iPhone 14 and 14 Plus draw power from an A15 Bionic chipset.

