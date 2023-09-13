Apple iPhone 15 series launched, prices start at Rs. 80,000

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series launched, prices start at Rs. 80,000

Written by Akash Pandey September 13, 2023 | 12:27 am 3 min read

The iPhone 15 Pro models offer USB 3.0 connector, as opposed to USB 2.0 on the non-Pro models (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has finally revealed its iPhone 15 line-up alongside the new smartwatches, marking the first major announcement since the Vision Pro unveiling. Keeping with its usual pattern, the Cupertino-based tech giant has showcased four models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Besides a series of upgrades, several distinctions set the Pro models apart from the non-Pro variants. Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 15 line-up.

The Dynamic Island is now common across all models

Apple has updated the aesthetics on the new iPhones. This time the regular models have traded their notches for the Dynamic Island. The Pro models replace the mute switch with a customizable "Action Button." They are now offered in a brushed titanium casing, replacing stainless steel. However, the regular models continue to use an aluminum frame. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come in Black, Green, Blue, Yellow, and Pink. The 15 Pro variants come in four colorways.

The non-Pro models use 60Hz OLED displays

The iPhone 15 series retains the display sizes of the outgoing range. However, the Pro trims have slightly slimmer bezels due to Apple's inclusion of LIPO technology. The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro use a 6.1-inch OLED panel. The 15 Plus and 15 Pro Max use a larger 6.7-inch display. The non-Pro trims offer a 60Hz refresh rate, as opposed to higher 120Hz with LTPO technology on the Pro models. However, all four models offer 2,000-nits peak brightness.

Pro Max trim offers a new 5x telephoto lens

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will continue to use a dual camera setup but with a new 48MP (OIS) primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have an updated 12MP (OIS) telephoto lens with 3x and 5x optical zoom, respectively, besides the larger 48MP (OIS) main and 12MP ultra-wide cameras. They also offer support for ProRAW/HEIF. On the front, all four devices will have a 12MP camera with Auto Focus.

First-ever iPhones with a Type-C port

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus use the A16 Bionic chip, with 6GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The Pro variants house industry-first 3nm-based A17 Bionic and up to 1TB storage. The handsets pack bigger batteries and feature a Type-C port, replacing the proprietary Lightning connector. They also support the Qi2 wireless charging standard. The Pro trims enjoy Wi-Fi 6E connectivity but the upgraded ultra-wideband U2 chip is included in all the four iPhone 15 models.

Take a look at the pricing

The iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max start at Rs. 79,900, Rs. 89,900, Rs. 1,34,900, and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively. The range-topping Max model starts with 256GB storage as opposed to 128GB storage on all the others. They new iPhones will be available starting September 22 via Apple's official stores and partner channels. For the first time, Apple is expected to sell made-in-India iPhones on launch day itself, since the company started manufacturing in the country.

Share this timeline