iPhone 15 Pro's higher storage variants may pack 8GB RAM

Apple's iPhone 15 series is slated to launch next month. The Pro models in the line-up will get a hardware boost, featuring a 3nm A17 Bionic. While the handsets were previously said to retain 6GB RAM, a new tip-off from @URedditor suggests that Apple is testing both 6GB and 8GB RAM options for A17 Bionic. However, it is unclear which option Apple has finalized.

8GB RAM could be seen in higher storage variants

There is speculation that higher storage trims of iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may offer 8GB RAM for a faster and smoother iOS experience. In the Android ecosystem, it is common to see higher storage options packing more RAM than base variants. However, Apple maintains the same RAM capacity across its iPhone models, irrespective of the storage. That tradition may break this year.

Impact on performance and user experience

It is not entirely far-fetched to think that Apple might take an Android-like stance. Since the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhones have been stuck with 6GB RAM. However, that has proven to be sufficient probably due to Apple's focus on end-to-end vertical and horizontal optimization. Whether the potential changes will lead to a better iOS experience is yet to be determined.