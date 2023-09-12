Apple unveils Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra (2nd-generation): Check features

Written by Akash Pandey September 12, 2023 | 11:12 pm 3 min read

The Watch Ultra 2 boots watchOS 10 (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has just announced its latest smartwatches, the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra (2nd-generation) at the 'Wonderlust' event. These new models introduce innovations like on-device Siri processing and "Double Tap," which lets you answer calls, snooze alarms, etc. Besides that, they offer improved health-tracking abilities with their new sensors. The Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra will be available from September 22, via Apple's official store, in new colors and "FineWoven" bands. They start at $399 and $799, respectively.

The smartwatches come in three case sizes across two models

Apple's latest smartwatches retain the design elements and dimensions, similar to their predecessors. The Watch Series 9 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes and aluminum as well as stainless steel cases. The Watch Ultra (2nd-generation) has a 49mm size, with a titanium case and sapphire crystal. The Series 9 wearables sport a rectangular display with curved corners and a tactical crown on the right side, with the Ultra model also having a customizable action button.

Performance and health tracking upgrades

The Watch Series 9 offers 5ATM water resistance, whereas the Ultra model gets 10ATM water resistance and MIL-STD 810H military-grade rating. The Series 9 and Ultra 2 feature an LTPO OLED display, with 2,000-nits and 3,000-nits brightness, respectively. They come with an S9 chipset, providing a substantial performance boost. Apple has included a new version of the optical heart rate sensor to provide more precise readings. That said, the watches include a U2 ultrawide-band chip for improved Find My capabilities.

Check out the slew of safety features

The Watch Series 9 and Ultra (2nd-gen) offer safety features like Emergency SOS, International emergency calling, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Noise monitoring, and Backtrack. The Ultra model also features an 88dB emergency siren, audible up to 180 meters away. It delivers up to 36 hours of battery life, as opposed to Series 9's 18 hours. While Series 9 comes in GPS and GPS+Cellular variants, the Ultra is available in a GPS+Cellular trim. Both support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3.

Apple continues smartwatch innovation

Since its debut in 2015, the Apple Watch has become a leading health tracker and essential accessory for iPhone users. The Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 showcase Apple's dedication to advancing smartwatch technology. With this new generation models, Apple has introduced new features and improvements, such as faster processors and better sensors. The latest additions continue to solidify Apple's position as a leader in the smartwatch market, offering users cutting-edge health tracking and seamless integration with their iPhones.

