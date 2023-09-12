TikTok Shop goes official in US with top brands

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 12, 2023 | 07:57 pm 2 min read

TikTok has over 150 million users in the country

TikTok has officially introduced its online shopping feature, TikTok Shop, in the US, adding a "shop" button to its homepage. The Chinese-owned app has been testing the feature since November 2022 and has recently added more vendors, including PacSun, Revolv, and Willow Boutique. Famous beauty brand KimChi Chic has been added as well. To note, TikTok has over 150 million users in the country.

Seamless shopping experience for engaged users

TikTok Shop aims to empower brands as well as creators to connect with highly engaged buyers based on their interests, delivering a seamless shopping experience. The platform combines creativity, community, and commerce to provide a unique shopping outlook. Users can browse and purchase products without leaving the app. In-feed videos and Live Shopping will be added to the For You feed, showing product reviews and connecting users with sellers for marketing opportunities.

Secure checkout and data protection promised

TikTok's Shop platform features a secure checkout that works with trusted third-party payment platforms to perform transactions, ensuring a quick, smooth, and secure checkout process. Addressing concerns from lawmakers who have asked for TikTok's ban in the US, the company stated that all user data will be stored as well as managed in the US, emphasizing its commitment to providing a safe environment for its community to shop with confidence.

Strict seller policies ensure a safe environment

TikTok is committed to maintaining a secure environment for its community. Sellers have to adhere to TikTok Shop policies and community guidelines, that restrict product listings, including alcohol, adult products, tobacco, animal-related goods, and some types of baby and maternity products. The company plans to add more sellers to the platform in the future, focusing on keeping users engaged and being an integral part of the community.

