Mercury's mesmerizing image, clicked by NASA, captivates millions

Technology

Mercury's mesmerizing image, clicked by NASA, captivates millions

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 12, 2023 | 07:31 pm 2 min read

Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun

NASA has captured the public's imagination with a beautiful image of Mercury, showcasing the smallest planet in the solar system in shades of blue and tan. The photo, taken by the MESSENGER spacecraft, reveals several craters on the planet's surface. The image has received over 1.1 million likes on social media platform Instagram till now, reflecting our fascination with space exploration.

Here's a look at the picture

Instagram post A post shared by nasa on September 12, 2023 at 7:24 pm IST

MESSENGER's groundbreaking mission unveiled secrets

Launched in 2004, MESSENGER was the first spacecraft to orbit Mercury. Its primary goal was to study the planet's geology, magnetic field, as well as chemical composition. The spacecraft collected color-enhanced maps to distinguish various chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences in rocks on Mercury's surface, providing valuable insights into the planet's unique characteristics.

Here's how people responded on social media

Mercury is known for its speed, traveling at almost 46.6km per second, making a year on the planet just 88 Earth days. Despite being the closest planet to the Sun, it is not the hottest. Its surface is covered with numerous craters. NASA's captivating picture of Mercury has sparked a flurry of amusing comments on social media. Users have referenced Queen's song "Don't Stop Me Now" and compared Mercury to a diamond.

Share this timeline