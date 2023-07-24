Technology

ISRO to launch DS-SAR Singaporean satellite on July 30

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 24, 2023

The mission will take off aboard PSLV-C56 (Photo credit: ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is prepping for another launch toward the end of this month. The upcoming mission will send a Singaporean satellite, called DS-SAR, along with six other payloads to space aboard a PSLV-C56 (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) rocket, often called the 'the Workhorse of ISRO.' The lift-off will happen from Sriharikota, located in Andhra Pradesh.

Why does this story matter?

ISRO has had a couple of busy weeks, especially given the launch of Chandrayaan-3. The space agency is gearing up to launch satellites for Singapore again. In April, it successfully launched two Singaporean satellites, TeLEOS-2 and Lumelite-4 using PSLV. The accomplishments in the past months serve as a testament to ISRO's advancements in the space sector.

DS-SAR is a collaboration between DSTA and ST Engineering

ISRO's upcoming mission will launch the DS-SAR satellite, which weighs about 360kg, into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO) at an altitude of 535km. The space agency has procured the PSLV-C56 from New Space India Limited (NSIL) for this purpose. DS-SAR has been jointly developed by the DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering (Singapore Technology Engineering).

The satellite will support the imagery requirements of Singapore government

DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) which allows it to provide round-the-clock coverage in any weather. It can image at 1m resolution at full polarimetry. Once operational, DS-SAR will support the satellite imagery requirements of the Singapore government. ST Engineering will depend on the satellite for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers.

PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode for the mission

Per ISRO's official blog, the launch vehicle PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode. It is similar to that of C55, which successfully launched a mission in April. The PSLV-C56 model will not make use of rocket strap-on motors in its first stage for providing thrust. This adjustment makes it a flexible launch vehicle that can be moderated according to mission requirements.

DS-SAR will launch along with six other payloads

Six other payloads will be sent to space along with DS-SAR on the upcoming launch. The list includes: VELOX-AM, a 23kg technology demonstration microsatellite ARCADE (Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer) which is an experimental satellite SCOOB-II, a nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload Galassia-2, a nanosatellite that will be orbiting at Low Earth Orbit (LEO) ORB-12 STRIDER and NuLIoN complete the payload package

The mission will take off at 6:30am on July 30

ISRO has confirmed that the launch of the mission will happen at 6:30am on July 30. It will take off from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR.

