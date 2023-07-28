Technology

SpaceX launches 22 Starlink satellites, marking 50th mission this year

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 28, 2023 | 02:26 pm 3 min read

The mission took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida (Photo credit: SpaceX)

Earlier today, SpaceX sent 22 Starlink internet satellites into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch took place at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. All the satellites have been deployed in orbit, confirmed the company. With today's launch, the Elon Musk-owned firm has logged a crucial milestone of successfully completing 50 missions in 2023.

Why does this story matter?

SpaceX has garnered tremendous significance in the aerospace industry over the years. In 2022, the company executed 61 orbital missions, nearly double the previous year which saw 31 launches. There's all good reason to believe the current record could be shattered this year as the company previously revealed its plans to carry out 100 rocket launches in 2023.

The rocket's first stage landed on SpaceX's droneship as planned

Roughly 8.5 minutes after launch, the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage returned to Earth as planned, with a touchdown on the SpaceX droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic Ocean. This was the 15th launch and landing for this particular Falcon 9 booster, per SpaceX. Meanwhile, the rocket's upper stage was responsible for deploying the Starlink satellites into LEO.

SpaceX slightly pushed the launch timing

The launch of the Starlink satellites was originally planned for July 27 at 10:20pm EDT (7:50am IST, July 28). However, SpaceX decided to delay the lift-off by a short while, possibly due to the weather conditions.

Starlink satellites aim to provide low-cost internet to remote locations

Starlink is a large satellite network located in the LEO which provides broadband internet services that support streaming, gaming, and so on. Starlink ultimately aims to provide low-cost internet to remote locations. Compared to other broadband satellites, Starlink satellites orbit much closer to Earth, at about 550km, per the official website. Each Starlink satellite has a lifespan of roughly five years.

Currently, there are 4,487 Starlink satellites operating in orbit

As of July 2023, there are 4,519 Starlink satellites in orbit. Of these, 4,487 are currently operational, according to satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell. SpaceX is planning to have about 42,000 satellites in the Starlink mega constellation in the future.

Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy could have set a record

Had Starlink launched per the original schedule it would have been part of a record-breaking double mission given SpaceX was planning to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center today. However, the company delayed Falcon Heavy's liftoff, stating it had to "complete vehicle checkouts." The company is now planning to launch the Falcon Heavy mission at 8:30am IST, on July 29.

The shortest gap between 2 rocket launches is 97 minutes

If the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets had been launched at their scheduled times on July 28, there would have been a 44-minute gap between the two lift-offs. That would have been the shortest gap to occur between two launches from the US East Coast. So far, the record is 97 minutes, which was set in 1966.

Today, Starlink marks the 50th mission for SpaceX