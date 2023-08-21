Technology

Meta's Threads to receive web version next week

August 21, 2023

Threads was launched as a rival to X (Photo credit: Meta)

Meta, the social media giant, is reportedly gearing up to launch a web version of its Threads app as early as next week, according to the Wall Street Journal. However, the company's plans are not set in stone and could still change. Threads, which was initially designed for mobile users, has had limited web access until now. Last week, Instagram and Threads CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that the web version is currently being tested internally.

Threads has received several new features

Threads was launched on July 5 as a competitor to X. It currently has around 10 million active users, compared to an estimated 363.7 million monthly active users on X. To improve the app's appeal, Meta has introduced new features such as a following tab and the ability for users to verify a link with their Mastodon profile. Additionally, Threads now displays labels for state-controlled media outlets in an effort to combat fake news and propaganda.

Can web expansion revive Threads' popularity?

Although Threads initially found success, reaching 100 million monthly active users within a week of its launch, the user base has since dwindled. In contrast, X reported 237.8 million daily active users in its last quarterly earnings report in July of last year. As Meta prepares to roll out the web version of Threads, it remains to be seen whether these efforts will help the platform regain traction and compete more effectively with its Elon Musk-owned rival.